Santana (ankle) allowed a hit and a walk in two-thirds of a scoreless inning, earning his ninth hold of the season Sunday versus the Mariners.

Santana was hit by a comebacker in Saturday's contest, but the Rangers were never seriously concerned about his status. That turned out to be accurate, as he returned a day later with no obvious issues. The right-hander has a 1.40 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 19.1 innings this season, serving as a high-leverage option as part of the setup path to closer Joe Barlow.