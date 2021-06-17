Santana was traded from the Dodgers to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Kelvin Bautista.

Santana was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday, and he'll now head to Triple-A Round Rock to begin his time with his new organization. The right-hander made 16 relief appearances for Los Angeles to begin the year and posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 15 innings.