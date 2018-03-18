The Rangers reassigned Guerra to their minor-league camp Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Guerra, a non-roster invitee, made five appearances in the Cactus League but didn't impress, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to slot in as organizational bullpen depth at Triple-A Round Rock.

