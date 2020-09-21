site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-derek-dietrich-belts-fourth-home-run | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Derek Dietrich: Belts fourth home run
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Angels.
Dietrich's fourth long ball of the season extended the Rangers' lead to 7-2 in the eighth inning. He has hit .208/.354/.453 while serving in a part-time role this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read