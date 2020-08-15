Dietrich is expected to start games Saturday and Sunday, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Dietrich, who was called up to the roster earlier this week, made a huge splash in first appearance. He started in place of Rougned Odor at second base Wednesday when he reached base four times, stole a base and scored two runs. That fueled speculation that he could continue to see action at second base, but Dietrich was back on the bench Friday. He could play first, second or third base this weekend.