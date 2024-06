The Rangers designated Hill for assignment Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

With Texas opting to keep Corey Seager (hamstring) off the IL, Davis Wendzel was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Hill was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on May 21. He appeared in five games for the Rangers, going 2-for-9 with one run and one stolen base over that span. Hill will weigh his options should he clear waivers.