Law signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The contract includes an invitation to spring training.

Law is headed south after being non-tendered by the Blue Jays in December. Across 58 appearances with Toronto in 2019, the righty posted a 4.90 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 67:40 K:BB in 60.2 innings. He'll compete for one of the Rangers' final bullpen spots during spring camp.