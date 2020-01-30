Rangers' Derek Law: Joins Texas on minors deal
Law signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The contract includes an invitation to spring training.
Law is headed south after being non-tendered by the Blue Jays in December. Across 58 appearances with Toronto in 2019, the righty posted a 4.90 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 67:40 K:BB in 60.2 innings. He'll compete for one of the Rangers' final bullpen spots during spring camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, RP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
Selling out for pitching in the early rounds might be the only way to go, our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...