Rangers' Destin Hood: Homers Saturday
Hood went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's game against the Royals.
Hood has hit well enough this spring to give manager Jeff Banister reason to allot him a roster spot as a fifth outfielder. He's hitting .360 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Hall and Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci are battling for the that final outfield spot. It's a classic spring training story of one guy being better with the bat (Hood) and the other with the glove (Tocci). Being that we're talking about the fifth outfielder, a role that might get minimal at-bats, the skills that Tocci brings -- his defense and speed -- may be the deciding factor.
More News
-
Rangers' Destin Hood: Inks minor-league deal with Rangers•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Outrighted Saturday•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Homer binge continues for New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Sent to New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Bangs out three hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Destin Hood: Likely headed back to Triple-A•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....