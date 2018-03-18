Hood went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Hood has hit well enough this spring to give manager Jeff Banister reason to allot him a roster spot as a fifth outfielder. He's hitting .360 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Hall and Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci are battling for the that final outfield spot. It's a classic spring training story of one guy being better with the bat (Hood) and the other with the glove (Tocci). Being that we're talking about the fifth outfielder, a role that might get minimal at-bats, the skills that Tocci brings -- his defense and speed -- may be the deciding factor.