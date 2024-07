The Rangers have selected Fitz-Gerald with the 165th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 5-foot-10 switch-hitting infielder who went to high school in Florida, Fitz-Gerald doesn't have any plus tools, but he gets the most out of what he's got. He has good feel for the game and could eventually develop into an above-average hitter who can handle second base and possibly shortstop in a pinch.