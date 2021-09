Peters went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Peters had four hits for the first time in his career and he went deep off Janson Junk in the second and third innings. He's been a streaky hitter this season, but he's batting .300 over his last 10 games. The 25-year-old is slashing .207/.234/.474 with nine long balls, 22 RBI and 14 runs scored in 158 plate appearances this season.