Leone was re-signed to minor-league contract Wednesday and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.
Leone was released by the Rangers after signing a minor-league deal in the offseason, but it appears to have just been a procedural move with the right-hander returning shortly after. The 31-year-old struggled to throw strikes in the Cactus League with eight walks over 8.1 innings of work, and the Rangers will likely want to see more consistent command before adding him to the roster. Leone will need to be added to the 40-man roster if the Rangers do choose to give him a promotion to the major-league level.