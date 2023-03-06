Leone (elbow) has made three Cactus League appearances to date, striking out one over three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks.

Before inking a minor-league deal with Texas in February, Leone spent the 2022 season in the Giants organization. He logged a 4.01 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 49.1 innings for San Francisco before he was released in September while he was sidelined with right elbow inflammation. Though he's now healthy, Leone's lack of a 40-man roster spot could work against him in his bid to secure a spot in Texas' Opening Day bullpen.