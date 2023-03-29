Leone re-signed Wednesday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Texas released Leone from his minor-league deal last weekend, but the transaction looks to have been a procedural move. The 31-year-old struggled to throw strikes in the Cactus League and walked eight batters over 8.1 innings, and the Rangers will likely want to see more consistent control before adding him to the roster. Leone will need to be added to the 40-man roster if the Rangers do choose to give him a promotion to the major-league level at some point.