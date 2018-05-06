Fister (1-3) picked up the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings against the Red Sox.

Fister's ERA jumped from 2.88 to 4.02 ERA after allowing a season-high six earned runs to Boston. He was chased from the ballgame with one out in the seventh inning after giving up a solo home run to J.D. Martinez, which put the Red Sox up 6-0. The 34-year-old's next start is expected to come Saturday against the Astros.