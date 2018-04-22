Rangers' Doug Fister: Could start Wednesday
Fister (hip) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Sunday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Wednesday against the Athletics, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The bullpen session was Fister's second in three days and suggests that he'll likely be able to avoid a rehab assignment if his strained right hip provides no unexpected complications over the next few days. Fister's return would afford an extra two days of rest for Mike Minor, who the Rangers have been reluctant to use on a normal four-day rest schedule between starts while the left-hander has transitioned from a bullpen to a rotation role.
