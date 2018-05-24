Fister didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 12-10 win over the Yankees, coughing up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

The veteran served up multiple homers for the third time in his last four starts, inflating his ERA to 4.22 in the process. Fister needs to keep the ball on the ground and in the park to be effective, but he may have a little more success on that front in his last outing Monday in Seattle.