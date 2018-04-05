Rangers' Doug Fister: Early exit Wednesday
Fister (1-1) allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Athletics.
Fister was done after 85 pitches (49 strikes) as a combination of factors, including his inability to throw strikes, the location of his sinker and shoddy defense, forced him out early. "He seemed to fight his delivery a little and was in and out of his rhythm," Rangers manager Jeff Banister Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "The ball-strike ratio didn't seem like it was there." Fister lives and dies with his sinker, so it's imperative for the defense behind him to make plays, and he can't be putting extra men on base when the sinker isn't producing infield grounders. After two starts for Fister, it's been one good game, one bad game. His next start comes Monday at home against the Angels.
