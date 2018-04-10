Fister (1-2) got his second loss of the season against the Angels on Monday, giving up three earned runs on six hits, striking out five and walking none in an 8-3 loss for the Rangers.

Fister was able to limit the damage to the three earned runs but it wasn't enough to put him in line for a win as the Angels ended up tagging the Rangers' bullpen for five runs in the defeat. Fister has a 1.61 WHIP and opponents are hitting .309 off him so far this year, so he wouldn't become a viable streaming option until he shows some signs of improving on those numbers.