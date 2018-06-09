Rangers' Doug Fister: Falls to 1-7 with loss Friday
Fister (1-7) allowed five runs on six hits in a loss to the Astros on Friday, striking out two and walking two in five innings.
Fister (who left the game in the sixth with an apparent knee injury) gave up a four-spot in the second inning, which was too much to surrender in a matchup against Houston starter Justin Verlander. Fister has thrown five quality starts -- out of 12 total starts -- on the year, and currently holds a 4.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP while opponents are hitting .278 off the veteran. He'll look for his second win of the season in his next start against the Rockies at home.
