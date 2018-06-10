Rangers' Doug Fister: Goes to DL with knee strain
Fister was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a strained right knee.
Fister was diagnosed with the injury after he was sent in for an MRI following his five-inning start in the series opener Friday against the Astros. Due to upcoming team off days Monday and Thursday, the Rangers would be able to get by without a fifth starter until June 19, at which point Fister would be eligible to return from the DL. The Rangers will presumably wait and see if Fister is ready to resume a throwing program within the next few days before determining whether or not they'll need to add another to the mix temporarily.
