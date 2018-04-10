Fister (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

The Rangers made a pair of DL moves Tuesday with both Fister and Rougned Odor (hamstring) landing on the shelf. Fister is dealing with a hip strain, which leaves the Rangers in a lurch as far as their rotation goes for the time being. Bartolo Colon is one option currently on the 25-man roster that could fill in for a spot start, however.