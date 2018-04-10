Rangers' Doug Fister: Lands on disabled list
Fister (hip) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
The Rangers made a pair of DL moves Tuesday with both Fister and Rougned Odor (hamstring) landing on the shelf. Fister is dealing with a hip strain, which leaves the Rangers in a lurch as far as their rotation goes for the time being. Bartolo Colon is one option currently on the 25-man roster that could fill in for a spot start, however.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Falls to 1-2 against Angels•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Early exit Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Picks up win in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Will follow Hamels in rotation•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Throws five scoreless innings Thursday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Receiving normal rest between starts in 2018•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...