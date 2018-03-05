Fister allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings Sunday against the Mariners.

The quick-working Fister knocked off the offseason rust splendidly in his first spring start. The 34-year-old allowed a baserunner in each inning, but shut down any threat immediately. He's expected to be part of the Rangers' rotation that opens the season.

