Fister will make his first Cactus League start Sunday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Fister had an uneven run for Boston in 2017, posting a career-low 4.88 ERA while experiencing a late-career boost in strikeouts. The Rangers snapped him up early in the offseason, and he's expected to be part of the team's rotation.

