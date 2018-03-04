Rangers' Doug Fister: Making first spring start
Fister will make his first Cactus League start Sunday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Fister had an uneven run for Boston in 2017, posting a career-low 4.88 ERA while experiencing a late-career boost in strikeouts. The Rangers snapped him up early in the offseason, and he's expected to be part of the team's rotation.
