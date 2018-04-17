Fister (hip) has not yet begun a throwing program, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Fister is eligible to come of the disabled list this coming Saturday, but given he's not throwing yet, it's a good bet he'll be out another week beyond the minimum. This means Bartolo Colon will remain in the rotation for at least another two weeks, though probably longer if he continues to pitch as he did Sunday.

