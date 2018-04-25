Rangers' Doug Fister: Officially back from DL
Fister (hip) was activated off the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.
As expected, the veteran starter will come back from injury to take his spot in the Rangers' rotation. Fister will take on Kendall Graveman and the Athletics in his first start since April 9.
