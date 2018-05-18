Fister allowed six hits while walking none and striking out four across seven innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Fister wasn't particularly dominant in his strong effort but managed to avoid hard contact and got timely outs. As part of one of the worst rotations in baseball, Fister has been counted on to work deep into games this season, with this being his fourth consecutive start in which he has worked at least 6.1 innings. Despite striking out only 33 batters in 44.2 innings this season, he has allowed more than three earned runs in a start only once this season.