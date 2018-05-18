Rangers' Doug Fister: Pitches seven shutout innings
Fister allowed six hits while walking none and striking out four across seven innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Fister wasn't particularly dominant in his strong effort but managed to avoid hard contact and got timely outs. As part of one of the worst rotations in baseball, Fister has been counted on to work deep into games this season, with this being his fourth consecutive start in which he has worked at least 6.1 innings. Despite striking out only 33 batters in 44.2 innings this season, he has allowed more than three earned runs in a start only once this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Will start Thursday against White Sox•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Records quality start in Saturday's loss•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Allows six runs Sunday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Solid in Tuesday's win•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Lasts 4.2 innings in no-decision against A's•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Officially back from DL•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...