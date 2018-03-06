Rangers' Doug Fister: Receiving normal rest between starts in 2018
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Monday that while he intends to use a six-man rotation this season, Fister, Cole Hamels and Matt Moore will remain on normal pitching schedules in 2018, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Though Banister didn't say so explicitly, Martin Perez (elbow) is also expected to receive his usual four days of rest between starts once he's healthy, meaning that back-end rotation candidates Mike Minor, Matt Bush and Bartolo Colon would be more affected by the six-man setup. Assuming Banister sticks to his word, Fister can generally be expected to take the hill once every five or six days, which would put him on track for 30-plus starts if he's able to avoid the disabled list in 2018.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Makes quick work Sunday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Making first spring start•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Signs with Rangers•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Confirmed for Game 3 start•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Will likely receive ALDS start•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Takes loss in final regular-season start•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...