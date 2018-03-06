Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Monday that while he intends to use a six-man rotation this season, Fister, Cole Hamels and Matt Moore will remain on normal pitching schedules in 2018, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Though Banister didn't say so explicitly, Martin Perez (elbow) is also expected to receive his usual four days of rest between starts once he's healthy, meaning that back-end rotation candidates Mike Minor, Matt Bush and Bartolo Colon would be more affected by the six-man setup. Assuming Banister sticks to his word, Fister can generally be expected to take the hill once every five or six days, which would put him on track for 30-plus starts if he's able to avoid the disabled list in 2018.