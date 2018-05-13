Fister (1-4) took the loss against the Astros on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four.

The veteran threw only 53 of 96 pitches for strikes and got hit hard when he was getting the ball over the plate, serving up homers to Brian McCann and Evan Gattis, but he was still able to deliver his second quality start of the season. Fister will look for a better result, or at least more run support, in his next outing Friday on the road against the White Sox.