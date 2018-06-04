Rangers' Doug Fister: Records quality start
Fister (1-6) allowed three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Angels.
Fister engaged in a pitchers' duel with Tyler Skaggs but didn't get any run support. As a result, he took his second consecutive loss, despite recording quality starts on both occasions. He continued his season-long trend of inducing very few strikeouts and instead relying on generating soft contact to get outs. That approach limits his fantasy value even though he has posted a respectable 4.13 ERA through 11 starts this season.
