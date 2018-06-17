Rangers' Doug Fister: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Rangers transferred Fister (knee) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
The extent of the strained right knee Fister suffered during his June 8 outing still isn't fully known, but the Rangers evidently determined that the injury was serious enough to sideline him for at least two months. In addition to depleting Texas' already porous rotation, Fister's injury likely closes the door on the Rangers selling him to a contending club at the July 31 trade deadline. With Fister joining Martin Perez (elbow) on the 60-day DL, newly promoted starters Yohander Mendez and Yovani Gallardo should both have the opportunity to make multiple turns through the rotation for the big club.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Set to miss more than minimum time•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Goes to DL with knee strain•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Team awaits MRI results•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Falls to 1-7 with loss Friday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Leaves game with injury•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Records quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...