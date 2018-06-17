The Rangers transferred Fister (knee) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

The extent of the strained right knee Fister suffered during his June 8 outing still isn't fully known, but the Rangers evidently determined that the injury was serious enough to sideline him for at least two months. In addition to depleting Texas' already porous rotation, Fister's injury likely closes the door on the Rangers selling him to a contending club at the July 31 trade deadline. With Fister joining Martin Perez (elbow) on the 60-day DL, newly promoted starters Yohander Mendez and Yovani Gallardo should both have the opportunity to make multiple turns through the rotation for the big club.

