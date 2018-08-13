Fister (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Fister, who has been sidelined since June 10 with a strained right knee, was recently shut down after it was determined that he would be unlikely to pitch again this season. He'll continue rehabbing at home as he looks to get back to full health ahead of spring training next year. The 34-year-old posted a 4.50 ERA across 12 starts (66 inning) with the Rangers before injuring himself.