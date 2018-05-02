Rangers' Doug Fister: Solid in Tuesday's win
Fister (1-2) allowed two runs (none earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.
Fister held the Indians scoreless through the first six innings but allowed two runs to come across in the seventh on a couple of hits and a throwing error. He was in line to pick up his second winning decision of the season before closer Keone Kela blew a four-run lead in the ninth. Fister owns a strong 2.88 ERA on the year but is averaging just five innings and four strikeouts per start, thus severely capping his fantasy value. He draws a tough test in his next start Sunday against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...