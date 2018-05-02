Fister (1-2) allowed two runs (none earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.

Fister held the Indians scoreless through the first six innings but allowed two runs to come across in the seventh on a couple of hits and a throwing error. He was in line to pick up his second winning decision of the season before closer Keone Kela blew a four-run lead in the ninth. Fister owns a strong 2.88 ERA on the year but is averaging just five innings and four strikeouts per start, thus severely capping his fantasy value. He draws a tough test in his next start Sunday against the Red Sox.