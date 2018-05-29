Fister (1-5) allowed two runs on a walk and six hits with two strikeouts through six innings but still took the loss Monday against the Mariners.

Fister managed a strong start despite inducing just one swinging strikes thanks to 13 groundballs. It's a fine strategy when Fister on his game, but when he's even slightly off, opponents have hammered him. Foster has failed to complete the fifth inning three and has allowed five, six and eight runs in starts on separate occasions this season. In the current homer-heavy environment, the margin for error for pitchers like Fister is tiny, so unfortunately, it's hard to count on consistency from him. He'll make his next start against another division rival Saturday against the Angels.