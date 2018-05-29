Rangers' Doug Fister: Takes fifth loss despite quality start
Fister (1-5) allowed two runs on a walk and six hits with two strikeouts through six innings but still took the loss Monday against the Mariners.
Fister managed a strong start despite inducing just one swinging strikes thanks to 13 groundballs. It's a fine strategy when Fister on his game, but when he's even slightly off, opponents have hammered him. Foster has failed to complete the fifth inning three and has allowed five, six and eight runs in starts on separate occasions this season. In the current homer-heavy environment, the margin for error for pitchers like Fister is tiny, so unfortunately, it's hard to count on consistency from him. He'll make his next start against another division rival Saturday against the Angels.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Crushed by Yankees on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Pitches seven shutout innings•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Will start Thursday against White Sox•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Records quality start in Saturday's loss•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Allows six runs Sunday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Solid in Tuesday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start