Rangers' Doug Fister: Team awaits MRI results
The Rangers are still waiting on the results of a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Fister's right knee, Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Manager Jeff Banister spoke with Fister on Saturday and said the right-hander was "not feeling great." The Rangers have some time before making a decision, as Fister is not scheduled to pitch again until Friday against Colorado.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Falls to 1-7 with loss Friday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Leaves game with injury•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Records quality start•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Takes fifth loss despite quality start•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Crushed by Yankees on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Pitches seven shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...