Rangers' Doug Fister: Throws bullpen Friday
Fister (hip) tossed a 58-pitch bullpen session Friday and will be evaluated by the team to determine his next step, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Fister was placed on the disabled list last Tuesday due to a hip strain and was finally able to resume throwing after giving his body a week to rest. It has yet to be decided whether he will require a rehab appearance at the minor-league level, but there will likely be an update on his status within the next couple days.
