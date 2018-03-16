Rangers' Doug Fister: Throws five scoreless innings Thursday
Fister allowed three hits without a walk and struck out one over five scoreless innings in Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
Fister has not allowed a run in eight Cactus League innings, a sign that his sinker his is working this spring. "If I'm in the air, I'm screwed and that's not to put it lightly," Fister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "I've got to keep it on the ground, it doesn't stay in the park too often. It's something I really have to focus on and emphasize to make sure I make a quality pitch and keep the ball down in the zone." The 34-year-old got seven of his 15 outs on grounders.
More News
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Receiving normal rest between starts in 2018•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Makes quick work Sunday•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Making first spring start•
-
Rangers' Doug Fister: Signs with Rangers•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Confirmed for Game 3 start•
-
Red Sox's Doug Fister: Will likely receive ALDS start•
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.