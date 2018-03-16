Fister allowed three hits without a walk and struck out one over five scoreless innings in Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

Fister has not allowed a run in eight Cactus League innings, a sign that his sinker his is working this spring. "If I'm in the air, I'm screwed and that's not to put it lightly," Fister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "I've got to keep it on the ground, it doesn't stay in the park too often. It's something I really have to focus on and emphasize to make sure I make a quality pitch and keep the ball down in the zone." The 34-year-old got seven of his 15 outs on grounders.