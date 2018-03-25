Fister is scheduled to pitch the second game of the season, March 30, at home against the Astros, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Fister will follow No. 1 starter Cole Hamels in the rotation to start the season. That was a spot tentatively reserved for Martin Perez, who will open the season on the disabled list to finish off his recovery from an injury to his non-throwing left elbow. In three Cactus League starts, Fister allowed seven runs on 15 hits and one walk over 10.1 innings. It's all about the sinker for Fister. He can go on impressive streaks when he's down in the zone, but the inconsistency gets him into trouble.