Rangers' Doug Fister: Will start Thursday against White Sox
Fister will start Thursday's game against the White Sox since Cole Hamels was scratched with neck stiffness.
Fister will go on normal rest after pitching Saturday in Houston. Over seven starts this season, Fister has logged a 4.06 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 29:15 K:BB across 37.2 innings.
