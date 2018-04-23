Rangers' Doug Fister: Will start Wednesday
Fister (hip) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday and will start that day against Oakland.
Fister has been out since April 10 with a strained right hip. The veteran righty was off to a solid start before his injury, tossing 13.2 innings with a 3.95 ERA.
