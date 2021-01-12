Butera joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 37-year-old backstop is nearing the end of a career spent mostly as a third-string option. He's hit below .200 in all but two of his 11 seasons, including a .154/.190/.205 line in 43 plate appearances for the Rockies last year. The Rangers presumably don't expect to pencil his name into the lineup on a regular basis this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Clear No. 3 catcher•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Makes roster as third catcher•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Impressive in small spring sample•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Receives spring invite from Rockies•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Granted September callup•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Outrighted to Triple-A•