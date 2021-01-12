Butera joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 37-year-old backstop is nearing the end of a career spent mostly as a third-string option. He's hit below .200 in all but two of his 11 seasons, including a .154/.190/.205 line in 43 plate appearances for the Rockies last year. The Rangers presumably don't expect to pencil his name into the lineup on a regular basis this season.

