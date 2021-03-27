Butera was released by the Rangers on Saturday and re-signed to a minor-league deal, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Butera was in camp as a non-roster invitee but won't break camp with the team. He'll remain a part of the organization, however, and could get an opportunity should Jose Trevino or Jonah Heim get injured.
