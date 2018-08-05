Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Activated ahead of Sunday's start
The Rangers added Hutchison to the active roster ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Orioles, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Hutchison will pitch in the big leagues for the first time since late May after he exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Dodgers a few days ago before signing with Texas. While he wasn't particularly successful working in relief for the Phillies earlier this season, Hutchison shined in a starting role at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization, accruing a 2.14 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 42 innings. Hutchison's addition will give the Rangers a six-man rotation for the time being, with the right-hander's performance Sunday likely dictating whether manager Jeff Banister sticks with that setup going forward.
