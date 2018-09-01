Hutchison didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings while striking out two.

The 28-year-old appeared headed for his second win as a Ranger and third of the season when he was handed a 6-0 lead through four innings, but after four straight Twins led off the fifth with hits -- including a Tyler Austin solo shot to begin the rally -- Hutchison hit the showers. He'll take a ghastly 6.75 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Angels.