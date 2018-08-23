Hutchison will start Thursday against San Francisco.

The Rangers' rotation was in a state of flux for a few days due to injuries, but it's been straightened out. Hutchison is pitching on five days rest after picking up his first win as a Ranger last Friday against the Angels. In three starts for Texas, the right-hander has a 7.43 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 13.1 innings.

