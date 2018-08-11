Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Mediocre showing against Yankees
Hutchison gave up three runs in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees, allowing five runs (including one homer) and four walks while striking out just two. He did not factor into the decision.
Hutchison gave up a pair of runs in the first inning, allowing a Giancarlo Stanton homer and a Greg Bird double, before settling in for four scoreless frames. He left with one out in the sixth after allowing another double to Bird, who would come around to score. It wasn't a particularly inspiring showing, as he gave up at least one baserunner in every inning, but he did at least limit the damage done by a strong offense. He's tentatively lined up to start next Saturday against the Angels.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Next start scheduled•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Waiting for another start•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Takes loss in team debut•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Signed by Texas, starting Sunday•
-
Drew Hutchison: Becomes free agent after opt-out•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...