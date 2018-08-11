Hutchison gave up three runs in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees, allowing five runs (including one homer) and four walks while striking out just two. He did not factor into the decision.

Hutchison gave up a pair of runs in the first inning, allowing a Giancarlo Stanton homer and a Greg Bird double, before settling in for four scoreless frames. He left with one out in the sixth after allowing another double to Bird, who would come around to score. It wasn't a particularly inspiring showing, as he gave up at least one baserunner in every inning, but he did at least limit the damage done by a strong offense. He's tentatively lined up to start next Saturday against the Angels.