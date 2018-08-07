Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Next start scheduled
Hutchison will make his next start Saturday against the Yankees, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Manager Jeff Banister confirmed the Rangers will stay on a six-man rotation through the team's next off day, Aug. 15. That means Hutchison will get at least one more start, although it will come against a dangerous lineup. Hutchison was signed last weekend and made his Texas debut Sunday, allowing six runs over three innings in a loss to Baltimore.
More News
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Waiting for another start•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Takes loss in team debut•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Rangers' Drew Hutchison: Signed by Texas, starting Sunday•
-
Drew Hutchison: Becomes free agent after opt-out•
-
Dodgers' Drew Hutchison: Joins Dodgers on minor-league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...