Hutchison will make his next start Saturday against the Yankees, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Jeff Banister confirmed the Rangers will stay on a six-man rotation through the team's next off day, Aug. 15. That means Hutchison will get at least one more start, although it will come against a dangerous lineup. Hutchison was signed last weekend and made his Texas debut Sunday, allowing six runs over three innings in a loss to Baltimore.