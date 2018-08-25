Hutchison didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Friday, yielding six earned runs on seven hits through four innings, striking out two and walking four as the Rangers eventually prevailed 7-6 in 10 innings.

It was the second time in his last four appearances that Hutchison has given up six earned and he's issued more walks than strikeouts twice over that same timeframe. That leaves Hutchison with a 6.52 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP over 38.2 innings, numbers that leave him well off the fantasy radar.