Hutchison was signed by the Rangers and will pitch the series finale against Baltimore on Sunday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hutchison opted out of his minor-league deal with the Dodgers earlier this week and was brought in by the Rangers for an audition Saturday. "All the reports have been really good,'' Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He's been throwing the ball well at Triple-A." The 27-year-old right-hander was 4-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 42 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City and finished his stint in the Pacific Coast League having pitched 23 consecutive scoreless innings. Banister indicated the team will use a six-man rotation for at least one turn through the rotation.