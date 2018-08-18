Hutchison (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits in a win over the Angels on Friday, striking out six and walking one in five innings.

Hutchison made his third start for the Rangers this season, picking up his first win with the new ball club. In three starts Hutchison is 1-1 with a 7.43 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP. On the season the right-hander has a 5.71 ERA with a 27:21 K:BB in 34.2 innings. He's slated to take on the A's in Oakland for his next start, but that may change if Mike Minor (back) returns to the starting rotation soon.