Hutchison (1-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks across just three innings in the 9-6 loss to Baltimore. He took the loss, failing to strike out a batter and yielding two homers.

Sunday was definitely not the first impression that Hutchison wanted to make in his Rangers debut. It was his first MLB appearance since May 30 when he was working out of the bullpen with the Phillies. For the year, Hutchison owns an unsightly 19:16 K:BB and 6.29 ERA in 24.1 innings. Assuming he makes his next scheduled start, he'll have a tough matchup against the Yankees next weekend.